Kazuchika Okada To Face GHC Heavyweight Champion

Keiji Muto is set to compete in his final match ever on February 21 on a card that will feature several high-profile Pro-Wrestling NOAH vs. New Japan Pro-Wrestling matches. As previously noted, Muto's retirement bout will be contested against NJPW's Tetsuya Naito. Now, another huge inter-promotional contest has been confirmed.

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada will go one-on-one with GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya in a non-title bout. This will mark their first singles match together; however, their history dates back to a year ago when Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Kiyomiya and Muto as part of Wrestle Kingdom 16's crossover show. Okada and Kiyomiya crossed paths again on January 21 in another tag match in Yokohama Arena, but this time, it ended in a no contest. After being blindsided by a kick from Kiyomiya, Okada chased him around the ringside area as they destroyed equipment in the process.

Elsewhere on the card, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi will battle GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion AMAKUSA in another non-title champion vs. champion clash. NOAH's Nosawa Rongai will also compete in a retirement match on February 21 when he teams with MAZADA to face NJPW's Gedo and Taiji Ishimori of the Bullet Club.

The rest of the Keiji Muto Grand Final Pro-Wrestling 'Last' Love ～Hold Out～card emanating from the Tokyo Dome will highlight talent from AJPW, Dragongate, DDT, and Tokyo Joshi Pro, including the likes of Naomichi Marufuji, Daga, Satoshi Kojima, Timothy Thatcher, Anthony Greene, Miyu Yamashita, Maki Itoh, Yuka Sakazaki, and many others.