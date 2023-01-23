Classic Rock Band Discusses Their Ties To AEW

Who would have thought classic rock would be getting the rub from AEW?

That's what happened at AEW Full Gear last year when The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega returned from their suspensions as The Elite entered To Kansas' "Carry On Wayward Son." The band took note of it and in a new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, singer and keyboardist Ronnie Platt was pleased that his band is staying relevant.

"I saw that video where they're walking out in the stadium, and all the people are going nuts. Oh my God, that was so cool," Platt said, who's been playing with the band since 2014. Even though the kids might not know who the band is or haven't heard the song before. It really is initiating young people to that music. So that's all good. We call that job security."

When asked if Platt has seen other connections with Kansas fans and wrestling fans, the rock star notes that the band's manager, JR Reese, fits that bill.

"Huge wrestling fan, huge sports fan," he said. "He's really the one that monitors everything that's going on with Kansas stuff, Kansas music and how it's being spread out amongst the public so he's a huge, huge wrestling fan."

It was initially reported by Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer that "The Elite" would be continuing to use that music for their trios entrance music. "The Elite" joins Orange Cassidy, Jungle Boy, Jon Moxley, Hook, and the "on-ice" CM Punk as stars that use copyrighted music in AEW.