Former WWE Star Recalls David Von Erich's Final Day

The sudden death of David Von Erich in a Japanese hotel room on February 10, 1984, at just 25 years old has long been the subject of much controversy. Though the official documentation from the U.S. Embassy, later shown to a D Magazine reporter, listed the cause of death as acute enteritis, other sources have taken issue with that, with Ric Flair's first memoir, for example, saying that "[e]verybody in wrestling believes that he overdosed and that Bruiser Brody flushed a bunch of pills down the toilet before the police arrived." With Bill Irwin—The Goon to mid-'90s WWF fans—having been on that Japanese tour and being the guest on "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" last week. naturally, the topic of Von Erich's death came up.

"I was the last guy to see David Von Erich alive," he said. "You know how you go to Japan and you drink before you get on the plane, then you get on the plane and you drink a little bit more so you fall asleep, then you wake up when you get there, what do you do? You start drinking a little bit more, they take you to dinner, they start doing all that introduction stuff, and then we went out to Ribera's Steakhouse and ate and drank some more, and David's right there with us." At the eatery that became popular with American wrestlers for its large portion sizes, Irwin says that Von Erich drank more and downed two full plates of food, only to order a bunch of snacks when he returned to their hotel, going upstairs before returning to get the food. They went to David's room, and when Irwin left, Von Erich was sitting on the edge of the bed, about to call his wife.