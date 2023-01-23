AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (01/23) - Dark Order Vs. The Wingmen & Serpentico, Emi Sakura Vs. Brooke Havok, La Faccion Ingobernable In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on January 23, 2023, coming to you from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California!

Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno) will be competing in six-man tag team action, as they are set to go head-to-head with Spanish Announce Project's Serpentico and Ryan Nemeth and "Pretty" Peter Avalon of The Wingmen. Dark Order most recently defeated Ari Daivari, Zack Clayton, and Nick Ruiz on last week's "Dark: Elevation."

Speaking of Daivari, he will be teaming up with Tony Nese of Varsity Athletes to square off with Big Fonz and Jordan Cruz. Daivari and Nese initially joined forces on the December 12 edition of "Dark: Elevation" after enlisting the help of Nese's teammate Josh Woods to defeat Brandon Cutler, Luther and Serpentico. "Perro Peligroso" Preston Vance will also be joining forces with fellow La Faccion Ingobernable member Rush to take on Papacito Negro and Papacito Blanco while The Butcher and The Blade will be facing Richie Slade and David McCallion.

Additionally, Japanese veteran Emi Sakura will be squaring off with Brooke Havok. Sakura joined forces with Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir on last week's "Dark: Elevation" to score a win over Vipress, Zyra, and Johnnie Robbie. Elsewhere in the women's division, Skye Blue will be returning to action for the first time since losing to the undefeated Jade Cargill at "Battle of the Belts V" when she goes one-on-one with Zoe Dubois.