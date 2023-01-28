The Undertaker Looks Back At Limited Edition Sneakers Made For Him

On April 1, 2017, Puma released a special edition WWE Puma Clyde to select Puma Lab powered by Foot Locker locations. Retailing for $199, the Puma Clyde featured special edition insoles of Ric Flair, Andre the Giant, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Ultimate Warrior, and The Undertaker. All were designed by Alexander John.

The following day, a special edition Undertaker Puma Clyde was released exclusively in Orlando, Florida to coincide with WrestleMania 33. Limited to only 23 pairs, the black colorway shoes retailed for $500. Speaking to Complex's Joe La Puma at Concepts in Boston, Massachusetts, The Undertaker said he doesn't know anyone who has them but wishes he could've got a pair.

"I thought I had some juice," he said jokingly. "I didn't even get a pair so that's how you know how limited they were."

Several months later, NBA superstar LeBron James released special editions of Nike LeBron 14s in grade school sizing that paid homage to three WWE Hall of Famers: Flair, Warrior, and The Undertaker. The GS "The Undertaker" was a black shoe with purple across the heel and high top, and a lightning strike graphic across the strap.

"Anybody with LeBron's stature, obviously in the sneaker world, those were really cool," said The Undertaker. "You know, anytime you see some kind of homage paid to yourself, it's just kind of humbling. And to know the kids are out there, you know, wearing their little LeBron Undertakers, it's a pretty cool feeling and those shoes really turned out nice."

