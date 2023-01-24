WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Kenny Omega To Be One Of The Best Ever

One WWE Hall of Famer is all in on Kenny Omega. "The Best Bout Machine" has been highly praised by fans and pundits for his in-ring ability and he recently had an IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship match with Will Ospreay at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 that is an early Match of the Year candidate. Omega won the match to become a two-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

When it comes to the discussion about who the greatest in-ring performer of all time is, Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels are frequently at the top of the list. However, Jake "The Snake" Roberts said on a recent episode of "The Snake Pit" that he would put Omega ahead of both of them.

"Oh, God no," Roberts said about whether he considers Flair the GOAT. As for Omega, Roberts called him "one of the best in-ring performers ever."

"He's unbelievable, man, and I love his finishing maneuver [One-Winged Angel], and knee to the face, that's pretty crisp," Roberts said.

In addition to being the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, Omega also is one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions. He and The Young Bucks are on their second run with the title, having recently regained the championship in a best-of-seven series with Death Triangle (Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero M).

