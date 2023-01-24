AEW Dark Live Coverage (01/24) - Action Andretti Vs. Bronson, Britt Baker Vs. Billie Starkz, Dark Order In Action
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on January 24, 2023, coming to you from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida!
Action Andretti holds wins over two Jericho Appreciation Society members, Daniel Garcia and Chris Jericho. Tonight, he has another tough task ahead of him when he takes on Iron Savages' Bronson. Elsewhere, Mascara Dorada will be returning to AEW as he faces The Workhorsemen's Anthony Henry. Dorada last appeared on the September 19 episode of "Dark", during which he defeated Serpentico.
Dark Order members Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno scored a win over Serpentico and The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth and "Pretty" Peter Avalon. Tonight, they look to keep their winning streak going as they face Baliyan Akki, Vary Morales, and Marcus Kross. Speaking of Serpentico, he will be going head-to-head with Ring of Honor star Tony Deppen while Nemeth and Avalon's Wingmen teammate, Cezar Bononi will be squaring off with Matt Sydal.
After teaming up with AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter to defeat Saraya and Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. looks to pick up another win tonight as she goes one-on-one with Billie Starkz. Baker hasn't appeared on "Dark" since April of last year after she managed to beat Shawna Reed. Elsewhere in the women's division, AEW coach Madison Rayne will be squaring off with Kaci Lennox while Harley Cameron will be taking on Brittany J.
We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Britt Baker and Rebel head to the ring. Billie Starkz is already waiting inside.
Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Billie Starkz
The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Starkz extends her hand to Baker. Baker mockingly takes it, then delivers an elbow, then delivers a slingblade. Baker delivers another elbow, then sends her crashing into the mat. Starkz delivers a boot, then ascends to the top and looks for a cannonball. Rebel pushes Baker out of the way and takes it, allowing Baker to deliver a thrust kick. Starkz gets Baker up on her shoulders, but Baker escapes and delivers a forearm. She follows it up with a Butterfly, then looks for a Curbstomp. Starkz moves out of the way and delivers a Tombstone, then goes for a pin. Baker kicks out at the last minute, then manages to hit a Canadian Destroyer and a Curbstomp for the win.
Winner: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.
Dark Order heads to the ring, with Marcus Kross, Vary Morales and Baliyan Akki already waiting inside.
Dark Order vs. Marcus Kross, Vary Morales and Baliyan Akki
Silver and Morales begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Silver sends Morales colliding with the top rope and hits a back elbow. Uno tags in and delivers a big boot. Akki tags in and looks for a kick. Uno catches him and hits a cutter before Reynolds tags in and delivers a right hand. Akki delivers a kick to his face, but Reynolds responds with a kick and a back elbow. Akki delivers a kick to Reynolds' head, then tags in Morales. Silver and Reynolds throw Morales to Uno. Uno hits a powerbomb, then becomes the legal man. Dark Order then delivers the Pendulum Bomb for the win.
Winners: Dark Order
Spanish Announce Project heads to the ring, with Tony Deppen already waiting inside.