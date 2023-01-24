AEW Dark Live Coverage (01/24) - Action Andretti Vs. Bronson, Britt Baker Vs. Billie Starkz, Dark Order In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on January 24, 2023, coming to you from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida!

Action Andretti holds wins over two Jericho Appreciation Society members, Daniel Garcia and Chris Jericho. Tonight, he has another tough task ahead of him when he takes on Iron Savages' Bronson. Elsewhere, Mascara Dorada will be returning to AEW as he faces The Workhorsemen's Anthony Henry. Dorada last appeared on the September 19 episode of "Dark", during which he defeated Serpentico.

Dark Order members Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno scored a win over Serpentico and The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth and "Pretty" Peter Avalon. Tonight, they look to keep their winning streak going as they face Baliyan Akki, Vary Morales, and Marcus Kross. Speaking of Serpentico, he will be going head-to-head with Ring of Honor star Tony Deppen while Nemeth and Avalon's Wingmen teammate, Cezar Bononi will be squaring off with Matt Sydal.

After teaming up with AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter to defeat Saraya and Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. looks to pick up another win tonight as she goes one-on-one with Billie Starkz. Baker hasn't appeared on "Dark" since April of last year after she managed to beat Shawna Reed. Elsewhere in the women's division, AEW coach Madison Rayne will be squaring off with Kaci Lennox while Harley Cameron will be taking on Brittany J.

We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Britt Baker and Rebel head to the ring. Billie Starkz is already waiting inside.