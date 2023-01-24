WWE NXT Live Coverage (01/24) - Women's Tag Team Championship Match, Vengeance Day Contract Signing, Indi Hartwell Vs. Tiffany Stratton

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on January 24, 2023!

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance will be putting their "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against Alba Fyre. After losing to Sol Ruca earlier in the night, Fyre encountered Carter and Chance backstage. The duo checked in on Fyre, seeing the aggressive change in her behavior over the past couple of weeks after being bested by Isla Dawn on multiple occasions. Fyre snapped at them, leading to the declaration of the match. Will Chance and Carter be able to retain, or will Fyre manage to single handedly capture the title?

"NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne will be signing the contract for their upcoming title bout at "Vengeance Day" on February 4. Dolin and Jayne became the new number one contenders after eliminating each other during a Twenty Woman Battle Royal at "New Year's Evil" and subsequently both being declared the winners. With cracks between the Toxic Attraction teammates starting to show, what will happen when the three women come face-to-face in the ring?

Indi Hartwell kicked Tiffany Stratton out of the "NXT" women's locker room last week after making it clear that she was sick of Stratton's arrogant attitude. Tonight, the two women look to settle their difference when they collide in the ring. Stratton was sidelined with an injury during the second half of last year, but made her return two weeks ago.

Elektra Lopez looks to make a statement tonight when she squares off with Wendy Choo. Lopez has used a pair of brass knuckles over the past few weeks to aid her in picking up wins, and offered them to Valentina Feroz during her match with Thea Hail last week. Feroz refused to lose them, later stating that she didn't want to cheat to win. While Feroz would ultimately lose the match, Lopez told her to watch her match with Choo closely in an effort to prove to her that playing dirty works. Speaking of Hail, Chase U will be hosting an awards ceremony to celebrate her first win in "NXT" in the aforementioned match.