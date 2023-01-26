Dax Harwood Opens Up About The Moment He Learned Of Jay Briscoe's Passing

Dax Harwood opened up about the moment when he found out that Jay Briscoe had passed away. Briscoe, who was one-half of the reigning Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions, died in a multi-vehicle crash on January 17. During an episode of "FTR with Dax," Harwood revealed who told him of the tragedy.

"We were playing some board game, and I got a phone call from Tony Schiavone," Harwood said. "I picked it up, and he said, 'Hey Dax, I have some bad news for you,' He said, 'We tried to call your partner, and we couldn't get an answer, so you're the first person we've told because we know how close you guys are, but [Jay Briscoe] died in a car accident.'"

Harwood said at first, he couldn't believe what Schiavone told him. He said once the call ended, he called his tag team partner Cash Wheeler and the two cried. Harwood said it felt like an out-of-body experience. Every picture he took with Briscoe started racing through his mind.

"I can tell you with 100 percent certainty that Jay would be either be making fun of us for being so sappy or having so much sympathy for him, or he'd be mad at us," Harwood said. "I know that for a fact."

Harwood recalled the last time he texted Jay Briscoe. He told Briscoe they were both happily married men before showing him an image of his backside, which was still bruised from their double dog collar match at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view late last year. Briscoe responded by sending him a picture of himself with bruises and cuts on his forehead from the match.

