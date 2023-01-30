Former WWE Commentators Discuss The Magic Of The Spanish Announce Table

WWE's Spanish commentary team of Carlos Cabrera and Hugo Savinovich were the iconic voices for a generation of fans that enjoyed their enthusiastic commentary as well as their announce table being destroyed.

"We were like the Kenny's of the WWE," said Savinovich in a co-interview with Cabrera on the "Ten Count" podcast. "By the time they reached the main event at the coliseums, if the Spanish table was not broken, the fans would start screaming that they wanted the table to break."

Though both suffered injuries – broken fingers and noses – over the years, Cabrera confirmed their table being destroyed was planned 90 percent of the time.

"It's being held together tightly but then by the time the spot comes, they tweak it a little bit and some other times, they had some other methods of holding the table together," Cabrera explained.

One of those methods was a small pin. However, at the St. Valentine's Day Massacre pay-per-view, Savinovich feared the tiny object would lead to some very large consequences for himself and Cabrera.