Former WWE Commentators Discuss The Magic Of The Spanish Announce Table
WWE's Spanish commentary team of Carlos Cabrera and Hugo Savinovich were the iconic voices for a generation of fans that enjoyed their enthusiastic commentary as well as their announce table being destroyed.
"We were like the Kenny's of the WWE," said Savinovich in a co-interview with Cabrera on the "Ten Count" podcast. "By the time they reached the main event at the coliseums, if the Spanish table was not broken, the fans would start screaming that they wanted the table to break."
Though both suffered injuries – broken fingers and noses – over the years, Cabrera confirmed their table being destroyed was planned 90 percent of the time.
"It's being held together tightly but then by the time the spot comes, they tweak it a little bit and some other times, they had some other methods of holding the table together," Cabrera explained.
One of those methods was a small pin. However, at the St. Valentine's Day Massacre pay-per-view, Savinovich feared the tiny object would lead to some very large consequences for himself and Cabrera.
Pulling The Pin
During the steel cage main event match between Vince McMahon and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at St. Valentine's Day Massacre, McMahon took a backward bump off the cage and through the Spanish announce table. As Austin and McMahon got into position, Cabrera was to pull the pin out of the table but on this night, the pin didn't want to cooperate.
"I see Vince flying towards the table and my whole life passes through my side. I said, 'Oh My God!' and the last second, oh finally the pin is out, and boom!" Cabrera revealed.
"At that time, it was a heavy-duty table so that pin, if that pin will not come out, I mean it like for sure Vince will go to the hospital," Savinovich added. "That freaking pin was the key to make the table last."
