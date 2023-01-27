Bray Wyatt Explains Why Upcoming Pitch Black Match Needs To Deliver

On Saturday night at the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, the first-ever Pitch Black Match — sponsored by Mountain Dew — will take place between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. The match will be Wyatt's first televised WWE bout since losing to Randy Orton on the second night of WrestleMania 37. The former WWE Universal Champion recently discussed the upcoming gimmick match, which he claims wasn't derived from his mind.

"It's kind of cool being thrust into a position where I genuinely don't know," Wyatt said on the "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" podcast. "I've been assured that it's unlike anything that's ever been seen before, and I can't imagine that. I love to innovate. I love to take risks and do things that everyone else wouldn't dare to do because I'm half an idiot and half a genius, I guess. I have no idea, and I think that's exciting for me."

Heading into this weekend's 36th annual Royal Rumble event, there is plenty of intrigue surrounding what the Pitch Black Match will look like and how it will play out in the dark. Wyatt did disclose that he'd rather not wrestle under a red light, something he did during his time performing as The Fiend. Meanwhile, he did acknowledge the importance of Saturday's collision with Knight.

"I think it has to be big," Wyatt added. "I've never been a part of something like this when we have sponsors and things like that."

