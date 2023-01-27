Bray Wyatt Reflects On Processing Brodie Lee's Death

Bray Wyatt has been through a lot these couple of years. In December 2020, he was written off WWE programming days before the death of close friend Jon Huber, aka Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in WWE. He returned for a one-off match at 2021's WrestleMania where he paid tribute to Huber and subsequently disappeared again, only to be fired that summer. Wyatt kept a low profile until he was rehired by WWE under Paul Levesque's new regime in 2022.

On Friday, Wyatt appeared as a guest on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," where he discussed his emotional journey these last two-plus years, including processing Huber's death.

"There was just so much going on, you know?" he began. "It was out of nowhere. I wasn't prepared for any of that. I lost my childhood best friend. I lost Brodie. I lost my best friend from college, Mark. It was something that I think I didn't deal with very well. I think Brodie's wife, Amanda, dealt with it, and the kids dealt with it better than me and [Erick] Rowan did."

He continued, "There's something there that reminds me of him every single day. That time period was such a conundrum for me. I wasn't myself, and it took me a while to kind of remember what makes me 'me.' It was a long journey, man. It's led me here into this moment, and this is the best I've ever felt."

Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules in October but has not wrestled at all on TV, instead doing non-wrestling segments with LA Knight and the mysterious Uncle Howdy character.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.