WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (01/27) - Kevin Owens Vs. Solo Sikoa, Karrion Kross Vs. Rey Mysterio, Tag Team Title Tournament Semi-Final Matches

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on January 27, 2023, coming to you live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas!

In the go-home show for the Royal Rumble, Rey Mysterio will take on Karrion Kross as the two look to settle their issues following weeks of animosity. Kross has managed to get into Mysterio's head, questioning the ways in which he raised Dominik Mysterio and leaving him several warnings indicating that he plans to put an end to him. "The Harbinger of Doom" hasn't stopped there however, as he has launched a series of attacks on Mysterio and got the better of him last week when he locked in his signature submission, the Kross Jacket and refused to release it. Who will come out on top?

Before he squares off with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns tomorrow, Kevin Owens has one last obstacle ahead of him tonight when he goes one-on-one with "The Enforcer" Solo Sikoa. Owens has been at odds with The Bloodline for a number of months now, and got the better of the group last week when he blindsided them with an attack during a contract signing between him and Reigns. Which man will manage to score the win?

Two semi-final matches for the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship Contender's Tournament will be held tonight, as Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will join forces to take on Hit Row, and Legado Del Fantasma's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde will take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. The winners of the tournament will become the number one contenders for the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship and face current titleholders Jimmy and Jey Uso at a later date. Who will advance to the finals?

Speaking of The Usos, they are advertised on tonight's show (as per WWE's event page), along with "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, and "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar.