AEW Rampage Live Coverage (01/27) - Hangman Page Vs. Wheeler Yuta, Women's World Title Eliminator Match, Trios Match, And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on January 27, 2023, coming to you from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky!

Before he faces Jon Moxley on "Dynamite" this upcoming Wednesday, "Hangman" Adam Page will be in action tonight when he goes one-on-one with Moxley's fellow BCC teammate and current Ring of Honor Pure Champion, Wheeler Yuta. Page and Moxley competed against one another in the squared circle two weeks ago, during which Page ultimately came out on top. Prior to that, they faced one another on the October 18 episode of "Dynamite" in an AEW World Championship match.

Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) will be joining forces with Danhausen to take on Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh. Several participants in the match came face-to-face with one another on the January 18 edition of "Dynamite" after Jarrett, Singh and Best Friends got into an altercation with one another following Lethal's match with Orange Cassidy for the TNT Championship.

AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter will be squaring off with Emi Sakura in an Eliminator Match. If Sakura wins, she will earn herself a future title match with Hayter. Sakura and Hayter have previously teamed up with one another a couple of times in an AEW ring, defeating Riho and Shanna on "Dynamite" in 2019, but losing to Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, and Ryo Mizunami in 2021 on "Dark".

Last but not least, Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action against an unspecified opponent. Hobbs hastily beat Jaiden on the January 17 episode of "Dark".