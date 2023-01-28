Sami Zayn Reveals The Origins Of The Bloodline's 'Honorary Uce' Story

On Friday, as part of the hype for this Saturday night's Royal Rumble premium live event, BT Sport, WWE's British broadcasting partner, released a new interview with Sami Zayn on their YouTube channel that was conducted by Ariel Helwani. Coming off of Zayn's "trial" on Monday's "Raw XXX" special doing a gigantic rating, it was only natural that Helwani and the man he dubbed the most entertaining wrestler in the business quickly got into the topic everyone wanted to hear about: How the heck did his "Honorary Uce" storyline with The Bloodline get started in the first place?

It began about a year ago, coming out of an idea Zayn had when he was calling himself "The Locker Room Leader" at the same time that Roman Reigns had become established as "The Head of the Table."

"Coincidentally, it was an interview that Roman did with you that kind of spawned it all off," Zayn told Helwani. Because you had asked him if there was anyone he particularly wanted to work with, and he mentioned my name, which I took as a huge compliment. So one time we were talking, I was like 'Man, I had this idea. It would be so fun to do some onscreen stuff [together].' Some of it was his idea, too, like where it could go. But basically, it wasn't to be a full-fledged member of The Bloodline or anything like that."

At first, the idea was more that they would be linked as allies, with Zayn checking in with The Bloodline from time to time, mainly to give the Reigns character more range while also benefitting Zayn.