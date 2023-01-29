Details Of The OC's WWE Contracts Reportedly Revealed

After being included in the massive roster cuts in April 2020, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made their WWE return in October 2022 to reform The O.C. and assist A.J. Styles in his battle against Judgement Day. Since then, Anderson and Gallows have been on quite a roller coaster ride, with the former even competing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, making him the first-ever WWE-contracted talent to wrestle at the Japanese promotion's annual pay-per-view. However, despite a few setbacks that have relegated the team to backstage segments in recent weeks, Gallows and Anderson are reportedly in it for the long haul in WWE.

According to Fightful Select, the multi-time Tag Team Champions are said to be locked into five-year deals that expire in late 2027. Their deals are reportedly different from those of other talents that re-signed with the company after Triple H took over as the WWE's Chief Content Officer. According to the report, other recent returnees are said to be operating under three-year deals.

Fightful Select noted that the reason for the extended contracts comes down to the "King of Kings" himself. Back in 2019 when their contracts were coming to an end, Triple H was instrumental in negotiating with the team to sign a five-year deal and stay in WWE rather than join AEW, NJPW, or Impact Wrestling. But when that agreement failed to come to fruition, sources say that Triple H "felt badly that they were released prematurely." So when the opportunity arose to bring them in again, he made adjustments to make amends for past discretions.