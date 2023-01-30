Kurt Angle Recalls Bob Holly Beating Up WWE Star Over Parking Ticket

WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle has dedicated nearly his entire life to the sport of wrestling. And with such a storied past, he's witnessed all different types of people come and go, including one renowned "tough guy," Bob Holly. Known by the ring name "Hardcore Holly," Bob got a reputation of being both a no-nonsense, stiff worker, and a bully, depending on who one asked. "Oh yeah, legit tough guy. Listen, he's a guy that kept the locker room intact. If anybody had any problems, then you had a problem with Bob Holly," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show."

One instance where Bob's ruthlessness was on display was when former WWE United States Champion Renee Dupree borrowed Holly's rental car, but didn't pay a parking ticket he received while using it. "[Holly] returns the car. A few months later; he gets a call from Avis. 'Hey, you have a parking ticket. You need to pay it.' Bob says, 'When was it? What day? What time?' He found out what day and what time and he realized it was Rene Dupree that did it. So, Bob was pissed. He thinks Renee took the ticket off the windshield and ripped it up, and threw it on the ground, and got in the car."

How did Bob decide to retaliate? By giving Renee a shoot beating in front of a live house show audience, as well as the other performers in the back. "Renee had a black eye! He was bleeding everywhere. Bob ran him backstage to where we were and beat the s— out of him. We had to break it up and we're like, 'Bob, what the hell are you doing?' And Bob got fined over it. I mean, this was a big deal."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.