AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (01/30) - ROH World Championship Match, Athena & Diamante Vs. Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki, Top Flight In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on January 30, 2023, coming to you from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky!

The Ring of Honor World Championship will be on the line on the 100th episode of "Dark: Elevation", as current titleholder Claudio Castagnoli will be taking on Blake Christian. Castagnoli captured the title after he managed to defeat Chris Jericho at "Final Battle" in December. La Faccion Ingobernables member Rush looks to continue to rack up wins as he goes one-on-one with Brian Pillman Jr.. Rush's latest win came after he teamed up with LFI teammate Preston Vance to defeat Papacito Negro and Papacito Blanco on last week's edition of "Dark: Elevation".

Top Flight has picked up major wins over the last couple of week against the likes of The Young Bucks and Blackpool Combat Club, and show no plans of slowing down anytime soon tonight. However, they have no easy task ahead of them tonight when they take on Varsity Athletes member Tony Nese and Ari Daivari of The Trustbusters. Alex Reynolds and John Silver of Dark Order will also be in action as they go head-to-head with The Workhorsemen while Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black and Brody King) will be facing Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd.

Additionally, a huge tag team match is set for tonight, as ROH Women's World Champion Athena will be joining forces with Diamante to take on Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki. Elsewhere in the women's division, a former member of The Baddies, Red Velvet, will be squaring off with rising star Billie Starkz.