Damien Sandow Recalls WWE Star Leaving Venue After WrestleMania Snub

NWA star Aron Stevens spoke with WrestlingNews.co's Steve Fall in a new interview released yesterday on YouTube. In addition to promoting the NWA's next pay-per-view event, Nuff Said, which takes place on February 11, the former Damien Sandow in WWE and Aron Rex in Impact Wrestling talked about some of the highs and lows of his 21-plus-year wrestling career. One lowlight was WrestleMania 29 in New Jersey, where an eight-person tag match involving Stevens and current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus was bumped off the show due to the match between CM Punk and The Undertaker going long. The incident was documented on the first episode of "Total Divas."

"It sucked!" Stevens said to Fall after joking that he and Tyrus (then known as Brodys Clay) at least made it to the curtain at WrestleMania. "But I will say this: Tyrus or Brodus ... he handled it cooler than anyone I have ever [seen]. We're there, we are lined up. [Tyrus and his partners] were getting ready to go out first, and Tyrus is right there. Vince [McMahon] drops the news on us. And I knew what was going on because I saw the disappointment and it was this horrible thing. Tyrus simply just turned [laughs] and started walking, and walked out of the arena. And when I say 'out of the arena,' he was past the parking lot, he was in the street. [He] came back and [a] woman [who worked at MetLife Stadium] said, 'Sorry, can I see your ticket?' And he just looked at her and said, 'Really?' That was it."

As of this writing, no matches have been announced yet NWA Nuff Said, but Tyrus and Steves are unlikely to be bumped off the card.