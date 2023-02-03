Kurt Angle Recounts 'Bad Scenario' After Breaking WWE Star's Arm

As the popular saying goes: "This is professional wrestling, not ballet." Which can be translated to: "Injuries aren't a matter of 'if' but 'when.'" But one WWE superstar had an unfortunate knack for getting injured by up-and-comers during the height of his career. Bob "Hardcore" Holly was scheduled to face WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on a 2000 episode of "WWE SmackDown," but an ill-timed moonsault ended up breaking Holly's arm and caused a panic. Angle has stated in the past that he took over the match from that point, but Holly says that wasn't exactly the case and it played out a bit differently.

Kurt confirmed that he indeed started "freaking out" as soon as he discovered Bob had a legitimately broken arm. As they tried to communicate and decide where to take the match next, both men were talking over each other frantically. "We were trying to both communicate, so we were both speaking and I was trying to – I thought he should leave the match because he was injured," Kurt said on the latest "The Kurt Angle Show." "And he wanted to leave the match because he had a broken arm and he was limited. So, I should have just listened to him but instead, we were both talking."

Living up to his reputation of being tough as nails, Holly didn't want to take the match to an early finish. "Yeah, Bob wanted to keep going. He's crazy. Me, if I broke my arm like that, I'd be like, 'I'm done.'"