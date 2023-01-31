Kofi Kingston Would Love For WWE To Recruit AEW Tag Team

Kofi Kingston of The New Day is hoping to make a dream match come true. Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods have cemented their legacies in the wrestling business. The trio has snagged WWE tag team gold 12 times, including Kingston and Woods's current "NXT" Tag Team Championship reign. Many are wondering what is left for The New Day to do once their "NXT" run comes to an end. For Kingston, there are plenty of tag teams left for The New Day to share the ring with, but one, in particular, stands out. The problem is, the team happens to have prominent positions in a rival promotion. During an interview with TV Insider, Kingston revealed one big match he hopes can come to fruition one day.

"There are a lot of people," Kingston said. "We've been wanting to have a match with the Young Bucks for a long time. It's a special time."

There is a history between The New Day and The Elite. Both trios teams built a friendship outside the ring and even participated in a special 3v3 Street Fighter V match at E3 2018.

Both The New Day and The Young Bucks are quite busy at the moment. Kingston and Woods will be putting their "NXT" hardware on the line at "NXT" Vengeance Day on February 4. They will meet Gallus, Pretty Deadly, and the winners of the triple threat tag team match between The Dyad, Malik Blade, and Edris Enofé, as well as Chase University, which is set for the January 31 episode of "NXT."

As for The Young Bucks, they hold the AEW World Trios Championships along with Kenny Omega. The Young Bucks recently suffered an upset loss to Top Flight on "Dynamite."