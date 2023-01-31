Otis Weighs In On FTR Possibly Returning To WWE, Embracing His 'Dark Side,' Working With The Special Olympics & More! - Exclusive
The WWE Royal Rumble is an event that's history is littered with "big men" moments, whether it be Andre the Giant fleeing the ring as Jake Roberts's snake was set upon him, Brock Lesnar's dominant 13 eliminations or former Atlanta Falcon-turned-pro wrestler "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan's win in the first-ever Rumble match. It should come as no surprise, then, that one of WWE's latest heavyweights, Alpha Academy's Otis, made his presence known this past Saturday in WWE's multi-man tradition. While he was unable to pick up the win, he did take fans back in time, pulling out his signature Caterpillar move from his Heavy Machinery days to the delight of both the fans in attendance and those watching at home.
Before Otis stepped in the ring for the men's Royal Rumble match, he participated in a Special Olympics event the day before. During the event, Otis spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman for this exclusive interview.
Embracing The 'Dark Side'
Nick Hausman: Your demeanor is so much more intense now. You used to be a happy-go-lucky guy.
Otis: I've gone to the dark side a little bit there, a little more physical, but you know what? The old ones can always come back. But I'm not sure these days, you know what I mean? There's a lot of competition out there. It is Royal Rumble season. When in doubt, throw some hammers, some haymakers, and pick them up and slam them and throw them over the top rope for that opportunity for WrestleMania.
Let's talk about today, man. You know, I talk about how you got a tough demeanor now, but it broke a little bit here today. You're working with some really great athletes at the Special Olympics.
I'm so mad.
Wow! Shooting on the kids!
I'm kidding.
This is really great what you do here. When you come to one of these events, Otis, especially today, what sticks out to you? What do you enjoy the most? What's the parts that you like?
Just the excitement, every time we do this. I mean, I think no one could top that one because of the fun level. This one was just like, "Oh my god." The circuits were perfect. It was my kind of circus, where you go from bench to movement to size movements to the box jumps. I saw a lot of great athletes today give me all their energy because again, I mean, I wasn't pushing them, but they pushed themselves, and I was really happy to see that ... I mean we got records on the bench press. We got the sled. I said, "Just go down and back." They went down and back, down and back, down and back, the whole time. The athletes gave their all today, and I hope they have a lot of sandwiches tonight and recover for tomorrow's Royal Rumble cheese.
Alpha Academy Vs. FTR?
You and Chad, you always give it your all. I was telling him earlier, you guys are like two super "NXT" tag teams pushed together — obviously Heavy Machinery, American Alpha. Would you like to see you guys go down and maybe teach some of the new talent down in "NXT" a lesson? Would that be something that interests you?
We could. Like I said, I don't have beef with you until you get in the ring with me. It could be. We said always, if you want to have help, have help, but there's a lot of studs on the "NXT" too. Like I said, if they want to come up tomorrow, come anytime to the main roster, bring it.
While we're talking "NXT," I got to get your thoughts on the same thing I asked Chad. There's a former "NXT" tag team that's contract is coming up in April, and that is FTR. There's a lot of people that are excited to possibly see them come back to the WWE. You guys have such a loaded tag division as it is right now. Would you like to see FTR back in the fold?
Back here?
Back in WWE.
Versus the Academy?
Versus Alpha Academy.
I actually don't care one way or the other. They're both great men. If they want to come over here and do business, let's do business.