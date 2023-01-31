Otis Weighs In On FTR Possibly Returning To WWE, Embracing His 'Dark Side,' Working With The Special Olympics & More! - Exclusive

Nick Hausman: Your demeanor is so much more intense now. You used to be a happy-go-lucky guy.

Otis: I've gone to the dark side a little bit there, a little more physical, but you know what? The old ones can always come back. But I'm not sure these days, you know what I mean? There's a lot of competition out there. It is Royal Rumble season. When in doubt, throw some hammers, some haymakers, and pick them up and slam them and throw them over the top rope for that opportunity for WrestleMania.

Let's talk about today, man. You know, I talk about how you got a tough demeanor now, but it broke a little bit here today. You're working with some really great athletes at the Special Olympics.

I'm so mad.

Wow! Shooting on the kids!

I'm kidding.

This is really great what you do here. When you come to one of these events, Otis, especially today, what sticks out to you? What do you enjoy the most? What's the parts that you like?

Just the excitement, every time we do this. I mean, I think no one could top that one because of the fun level. This one was just like, "Oh my god." The circuits were perfect. It was my kind of circus, where you go from bench to movement to size movements to the box jumps. I saw a lot of great athletes today give me all their energy because again, I mean, I wasn't pushing them, but they pushed themselves, and I was really happy to see that ... I mean we got records on the bench press. We got the sled. I said, "Just go down and back." They went down and back, down and back, down and back, the whole time. The athletes gave their all today, and I hope they have a lot of sandwiches tonight and recover for tomorrow's Royal Rumble cheese.