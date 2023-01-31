Nikita Koloff Comments On Possibility Of One More Match

Nikita Koloff's journey through pro wrestling was a unique one. He made his pro debut as a pushed heel in a major company, Jim Crockett Promotions, in 1984 despite having barely any training, slowed down his career for a few years around his first wife's 1989 death from Hodgkin lymphoma, and had one last run in WCW from 1991 to 1992 before calling it a career.

With the 30th anniversary of his last match having passed in November, Koloff was on Tuesday's episode of "Busted Open Radio" on SiriusXM, where co-host Tommy Dreamer asked him if he was at all willing to come back for one last match like fellow Crocket legends Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat both did in 2022.

"I probably could," replied the 63-year-old Koloff. "While at the same time, the flip side of that is I'm in, I think, some very—by my own standards—rare air. [...] The rare air is I'm probably one of the few guys that retired and has actually stayed retired and not done a one-off or tried to get one more big payday or more big cheer from the fans. So I guess, for me, coming to a place like Baltimore [at the Celebfest convention] and meeting the fans there...that satisfies my interest. I'm just content to be in that rare group. You might say [like] a Wayne Gretzky, there's only a few guys who walked away at the top of their career, and retired. Barry Sanders, there's another name that comes to mind. Not that I'm at their level, but at the same time, some have thrown me in the same category with guys like that. I'm very humbled by that."

Baltimore Celebfest 6 takes place this Sunday, February 5, at the Carroll County Agricultural Center in Westminster, Maryland.