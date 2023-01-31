Former WWE Star Believes Vince McMahon Already Has Sale Pending

The biggest wrestling news story of 2022 was Vince McMahon's retirement announcement. McMahon retired amid an investigation into his hush payments made to former WWE employees in an attempt to conceal accusations of sexual misconduct. It didn't take long for McMahon to find his way back into the fold, however. He was reinstated to the board of directors after revealing his intent to come back, citing the need for his presence for a new media rights deal, as well as a potential sale of the company.

During a live stream on AdFreeShows, Al Snow theorized how McMahon was able to use leverage to force his way back into the company.

"He's at a point where he was pushed out, and honestly, because of his own irresponsibility and actions, he was pushed out, but he now, I think, clearly has a pending sale that was on the table, otherwise he couldn't have leveraged his way back in," Snow said. "It's a substantial benefit, otherwise he wouldn't have had the stroke, the power, the ability to walk back in the door."

Snow then weighed in on whether or not he thinks WWE will ultimately be sold.

"I think he's gonna sell it because, at the end of the day, it's his," Snow said. "It's his thing, and he's gonna go out on top. He's not gonna let it go under somebody else and then watch them destroy or ruin what he's done."

