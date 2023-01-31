AEW Dark Live Coverage (01/31) - Konosuke Takeshita Vs. Angelico, Fulton Vs. Zack Clayton, Skye Blue In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on January 31, 2023, coming to you from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida!

Konosuke Takeshita has been one of the hottest commodities in AEW, and has garnered the attention of many over the past few weeks, including Don Callis. He doesn't seem to show signs of slowing anytime soon, and will be taking on Spanish Announce Project's Angelico tonight. Former Impact Wrestling star Fulton will be making his second appearance in an AEW ring when he goes head-to-head with "The Reality" Zack Clayton. Fulton's last appearance came on the November 8 episode of "Dark" when he, Troy Hollywood, and Ativalu suffered a loss at the hands of Dark Order.

Arn Anderson brought his son Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. on the January 3 edition of "Dark" with the goal of turning all of their fortunes around going into the new year. Tonight, the two men will compete together in their first match since when they face "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" regulars Dean Alexander and Rosario Grillo. Top Flight and AR Fox have been allies over the past few weeks, and will be teaming up once again to face The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth, "Pretty" Peter Avalon, and Cezar Bononi. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor and JD Griffey) will also be in action tonight when they go head-to-head with Dante Casanova and Mr. G while The Workhorsemen will be facing Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis.

After joining forces with Yuka Sakazaki to defeat Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena and Diamante on last night's "Dark: Elevation", Skye Blue looks to pick up another win tonight against Renee Michelle. Speaking of Sakazaki, she will be in action as she goes one-on-one with Avery Breaux. Elsewhere, former Baddie Red Velvet will be squaring off with Sofia Castillo following her most recent win against Billie Starkz.

We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as The Wingmen make their way to the ring, followed by AR Fox and Top Flight.