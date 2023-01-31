WWE NXT Live Coverage (01/31) - We Hear From Grayson Waller & Bron Breakker, High Stakes Triple Threat Match, Stevie Turner Makes Her In-Ring Debut

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on January 31, 2023!

On the go-home show for "Vengeance Day" this coming Saturday, "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller both have something to say before they come face-to-face with one another in a Steel Cage Title Match. Tensions between the two men have only grown since Waller won the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match at "Deadline" in December to earn himself a title match against Breakker. While the match came to fruition at "New Year's Evil", it ultimately ended in controversy after the middle rope of the ring gave out, causing Waller to go flying to the outside and be counted out as a result. Waller has seen red ever since, and the pair have gotten into numerous verbal and physical altercations.

"NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez will be addressing Toxic Attraction ahead of their Triple Threat Match on Saturday. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne got the better of Perez last week when they blindsided her with an attack during their Summit after pretending to be at odds with one another. The duo earned their title shot when they won a Twenty Woman Number One Contender's Battle Royal a few weeks ago after eliminating one another and landing on the floor at the same time.

While on the subject of Triple Threat Matches, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson of Chase U will collide with Edris Enofé and Malik Blade, and The Dyad to determine who will join current titleholders New Day, Pretty Deadly, and Gallus as the final participants in the "NXT" Tag Team Championship Fatal Four Way Match at "Vengeance Day". The three teams were invited by Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston last week to participate in the match.

Additionally, former "NXT UK" star Stevie Turner will be making her "NXT" in-ring debut on tonight.

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Diamond Mine heads to the ring. Indus Sher follows.