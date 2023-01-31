WWE NXT Live Coverage (01/31) - We Hear From Grayson Waller & Bron Breakker, High Stakes Triple Threat Match, Stevie Turner Makes Her In-Ring Debut
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on January 31, 2023!
On the go-home show for "Vengeance Day" this coming Saturday, "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller both have something to say before they come face-to-face with one another in a Steel Cage Title Match. Tensions between the two men have only grown since Waller won the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match at "Deadline" in December to earn himself a title match against Breakker. While the match came to fruition at "New Year's Evil", it ultimately ended in controversy after the middle rope of the ring gave out, causing Waller to go flying to the outside and be counted out as a result. Waller has seen red ever since, and the pair have gotten into numerous verbal and physical altercations.
"NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez will be addressing Toxic Attraction ahead of their Triple Threat Match on Saturday. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne got the better of Perez last week when they blindsided her with an attack during their Summit after pretending to be at odds with one another. The duo earned their title shot when they won a Twenty Woman Number One Contender's Battle Royal a few weeks ago after eliminating one another and landing on the floor at the same time.
While on the subject of Triple Threat Matches, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson of Chase U will collide with Edris Enofé and Malik Blade, and The Dyad to determine who will join current titleholders New Day, Pretty Deadly, and Gallus as the final participants in the "NXT" Tag Team Championship Fatal Four Way Match at "Vengeance Day". The three teams were invited by Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston last week to participate in the match.
Additionally, former "NXT UK" star Stevie Turner will be making her "NXT" in-ring debut on tonight.
We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Diamond Mine heads to the ring. Indus Sher follows.
The Creed Brothers (w/ Ivy Nile) vs. Indus Sher (w/ Jinder Mahal)
Julius and Mahaan begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. The two men go back and forth with right hands before Mahaan whips Julius into the corner. Brutus and Sanga tag in. Sanga whips Brutus into the corner, then tags Mahaan back in. Mahaan delivers a right hand to Brutus' head, then follows it up with an elbow drop and a series of kicks. Brutus sends Mahaan into the corner, then tags in Julius. Julius delivers a right hand to Mahaan, then delivers a double hip toss with the help of Brutus. Julius then delivers a gutwrench to Brutus on top of Mahaan before Sanga tags in and begins to beat down Julius.
Mahaan tags in and delivers a series of knees, then tags Sanga back in. Sanga sends Julius face first into the top turnbuckle, then delivers a kick to his spine. He whips him into the corner, then delivers a splash and a reverse DDT. He hits a knee, then rains down right hands across Julius' spine. Mahaan tags in and Julius delivers an enziguri. He makes the hot tag to Brutus, who comes exploding in and knocks Mahaan down. He then delivers a side suplex, then follows it up with a German suplex and the Brutus Smash. Julius tags in and delivers a standing Shooting Star Press, then goes for a pin but Sanga breaks up the fall. Julius delivers a powerbomb, then follows it up with a Death Valley Driver. While the referee is distracted, Mahal grabs Julius' leg. Ivy Nile gets in his face, and Julius runs the ropes. He doesn't see Nile and sends her crashing off the apron. Indus Sher takes advantage of the chaos, and Sanga tags in before he delivers a chokeslam for the win.
Winners: Indus Sher
We head backstage and see Axiom watching A-Kid's matches from his time in "NXT". Tyler Bate walks in and says he was always a fan of his, then asks what happened to him. He tells Axiom that he reminds him of A-Kid. Axiom says he gets that a lot, then challenges him to some friendly competition. Damon Kemp walks in and says European wrestling is overrated. Axiom says if he sees A-Kid, he will pass on the message.
Back at ringside, Zoey Stark heads down, followed by Indi Hartwell.