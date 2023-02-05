Jake Roberts Refused To Work With This WWE Hall Of Famer

Many wrestlers have been known for being stiff in the ring, but crossing that line to injuring an opponent is something that can legitimately anger opponents. On the latest episode of "The Snake Pit," Jake Roberts revealed that Vader was one man who he refused to work with after he broke Roberts' sternum when they competed at the 1996 King of the Ring event.

"I asked him, 'What the hell is going on with you, what the hell happened out there?' And he's like, 'I'm sorry Jake, I just get so excited because the people are so into you man, they were really amped up and I just lost control.' Really," Roberts questioned. "I had to take two months off."

After returning from his injury, Roberts wrestled him again and Vader broke his sternum after crushing him in the corner of the ring. While he admitted the second time wasn't as bad, it was enough for him to draw the line.

"They came to me about six weeks later and they wanted me to wrestle him, I said, 'F**k no, I am not wrestling him. Find somebody else to get in the ring with him I'm not doing it,'" he said. "It was bad, man. Stupid is what it was, it was f**king stupid."

Roberts and Vader shared the ring on just two more occasions, once in a singles match at a live event and the other at Royal Rumble. However, Roberts believes they "could have made a lot of money together" if things had gone differently.

"We could have had a hell of a run man, but there's no excuse for that," he said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.