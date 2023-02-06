Samoa Joe On The Hardest Part Of WWE Commentary

Samoa Joe has had a storied career inside the squared circle for over two decades, but there was a time when he considered hanging up his boots. During a recent appearance on "The Sessions," Joe explained to Renee Paquette that after suffering two concussions at the beginning of 2020, he wasn't sure he would step back in the ring.

While injured, Joe transitioned to the "WWE Raw" commentary team and reached a point where he felt confident in that role, but also had certain challenges.

"I think the hardest part about commentary is the man in your ear [Vince McMahon]," Joe said. "You can attest to that. It's just because he's very exact. He wants what he wants. No beef with that. 'Okay, I get it.' I just thought about what I would want people to say about me when I was wrestling. That really was my main focal point. 'If I'm so and so, how would I want to be talked about? If I was on top and was putting on the pressure, how would I want to be described?' Really, that's the mindset I took into it. I wanted to enhance whatever performer that was in the ring."

Joe shared that during his time on commentary, he gained a lot of respect for Michael Cole and the things that he has to put up with every week as the lead announcer. He believes that anyone else in that role would break under the pressure that Cole consistently endures.

"The Samoan Submission Machine" had a one-year stint at the announce desk until he was released in April 2021. He was brought back to the company in June but was released again in January. Joe has since signed with AEW and ROH and is the reigning ROH World Television Champion.