The Rock Reacts To Super Bowl-Bound Star Using His WWE Catchphrase

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the final moments of Sunday's AFC Championship game, Kansas City Tight End Travis Kelce was still fired up about Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval's pregame taunting. Before the championship game, Pureval had called the Chief's Arrowhead Stadium "Burrowhead," implying Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow "owns" the Chiefs on their home field. They did not, however, as the Chiefs won 23-20.

"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Kelce said while celebrating the Chiefs' win Sunday. "Know your role and shut your mouth, ya jabroni!"

Kelce's comment quickly went viral on social media. Which the man who coined the phrase, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, found hilarious. "My boy said what he said," Johnson tweeted out, alongside laughing and trophy emojis. "I appreciate the venomous 'shut yo' over formal 'shut your.' "

Johnson's "know your role and shut your mouth" catchphrase is among the most popular sayings to ever come out of the world of professional wrestling. As Johnson's career skyrocketed during the WWF's famous "Attitude Era," the 10-time world champion would often use the fiery catchphrase to shut down rivals trying to talk trash in the ring. But few could match up with the biggest trash talker in the game – on the mic or in the ring.

Kelce and the Chiefs are hoping to back up his words in the way Johnson did time and time again as a WWF triple crown champion. Kansas City will head to Phoenix, Arizona next to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on February 12.