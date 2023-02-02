Charlotte Flair Edited Line Out Of Her WWE Raw XXX Promo

On Wednesday, Fox Sports released the latest episode of "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," with this week's guest being current "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Satin asked her what changes she has to make to her character when switching from heel to babyface or vice versa, as she just returned as a babyface after leaving as a heel in an injury angle seven months earlier.

"Everything," she replied. "Basically me. Take away my accolades? Take away everything? On 'Raw XXX,' originally I was gonna say, 'And I beat Trish Stratus, Ronda Rousey, Nikki and Brie [Bella], Bayley, Becky [Lynch], name [all of the women I've beaten].' How about I just say, 'And I've had the opportunity to face ...[those women].' When it comes from me, I feel like I have to — there's such a fine line [with] anything that I say. So it was just, 'You know, I've had the opportunity to face all these people,' and whether I'm a good guy or a bad guy, I would definitely say, 'All of these women helped me get to where I am,' but even just saying 'beat' versus 'face' them? Everything is so micromanaged. Like how many times can I say '14-time [world champion]' in a promo? Just once. Maybe just don't say it at all! You know what I mean?"

Satin noted that Flair is still noticeably in heel mode at certain times, mentioning that she had recently grabbed her title belt aggressively from the referee after a recent match, only to visibly recall she's a babyface in the middle of the interaction.

"I was like, 'Do I hug her now or not? Is this really awkward?'" she replied. "That's not how you act [as a babyface]!"