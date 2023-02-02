Terri Runnels Partners On Upcoming Game

Former WWE star Terri Runnels has put pen to paper on a new deal with the Wrestling Organization Online (WOO) team. It was revealed in a press release that Runnels' likeness will be featured in WOO thanks to the partnership. Runnels joins other wrestling personalities like Perry Saturn, Raven, and Sonny Onoo to have signed on for the Web3 game.

Runnels expressed gratitude for being able to once again work with her former WWE co-workers.

"Working with Perry Saturn and Raven is like going full circle for me, and I'm proud to work alongside them and the WOO team," she said. "These guys really respect wrestling and what it stands for. Otherwise, I wouldn't be on board."

Ian Whitey, founder and CEO of WOO, also had some words to share in the press release, stating that the goal of WOO is to combine crypto technology with the love and passion of the wrestling business to create a product that fans will enjoy. He also praised Runnels' presence as an on-screen character in WWE, and said she has "staying power," which is "sure to resonate with others."

Whitey also discussed being able to help performers of the past continue to bring in money through the WOO partnership.

"These pros that we all know and respect are out there getting it done night after night, but once they're done, they're done," he said. "We want our partners to keep earning a living doing what they do best – and that is entertaining and inspiring us."