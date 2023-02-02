Bret Hart Set To Star In Upcoming Horror Film

After his role as "Brad" in Nigel Hartwell's "The Demented," Bret "Hitman" Hart is once again stepping in front of the camera for another horror movie. Hart appears in the trailer for the upcoming Steve Johnson film "Stalker" in a yet-to-be-specified role. Hart will star alongside Sophie Skelton, best known for her work on the television series "Outlander," and Stuart Brennan, who also produced the film. "Stalker" will see Skelton play a young woman that becomes trapped with no phone signal in a broken down freight elevator with the titular character. According to the trailer, the film releases on March 24 and will be distributed by Gravitas Ventures, who are notable for releasing last year's "The King's Daughter," which recently received three Razzie Award nominations, including Worst Picture.

Since 2018, Hart has been appearing in numerous movies and television shows, even making a guest appearance in a series of shorts produced by the popular Canadian comedy brand the Trailer Park Boys. Hart follows in the footsteps of fellow wrestlers-turned-actors like John Cena, Dave Bautista, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Though they were rare, Hart did book a few roles during his wrestling heyday as well, including voicing himself on animated sitcom "The Simpsons."

Hart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 and then a second time in 2019, alongside Hart Foundation partner Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. The second induction was notable for Hart being tackled by a deranged fan, who was apprehended by various WWE superstars and members of Hart's family before being handed over to authorities.