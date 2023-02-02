Bianca Belair Comments On Possible Heel Turn, Upcoming Reality Show With Montez Ford, Lengthy WWE Raw Title Run, & More! - Exclusive

Nick Hausman: Your husband, Montez Ford, is in the wings here.

(Montez Ford jumps into the media area)

Bianca Belair: How are you?

Ford: I'm Montez Ford. I'm a huge fan.

Belair: Huge fan.

Ford: Yes, ma'am.

Belair: I'm a huge fan of you.

Ford: I just wanted to come over and give my appreciation for you and that I truly adore you. You're beautiful. I just wanted to say that. Thank you. Oh yeah, and good luck in the Rumble. I know you're going to win.

Belair: Thank you.

(Ford leaves)

He's kind of cute.

Yeah, I think he likes you.

I think so.

I got that vibe, and I know he likes you because you're married, and you have a reality show coming up.

We do.

On Hulu. Talk to me a little bit about that. I'm super excited for both of you. What can we expect from this Hulu show?

I'm married to someone that is my homie and my best friend, and we're just living life. We try to find the fun moments in everything. Everybody sees us inside the ring, and this is a chance to pull back that curtain and show us outside the ring. Our family is such a huge part of who we are, so include our family in on it. Of course, his tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins, is going to be in it, because we never get alone time because he's always there. He's like the brother that I never asked for, but I love him to death. It's going to be fun. We're actually going to start filming at Royal Rumble. That'll be our first episode. We're going to get a little bit of the WWE world and backstage, but also inside the ring, outside the ring. I'm excited.

Do we have an idea of when this is going to roll out?

I'm not sure. We don't have a set date, but I know we're starting filming at Royal Rumble.