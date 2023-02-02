Joy Giovanni Reflects On Her 2005 Release From WWE

Joy Giovanni was first introduced to WWE fans as part of the 2004 Divas Search. While Giovanni finished in third place, she ended up signing with WWE anyway after the fact. Her time there didn't last very long though, as she was cut from the WWE roster back in July 2005. Appearing on "The A2theK Wrestling Show," Giovanni reflected on her release and how she felt about getting the axe.

"I was pretty devastated when I found out I was released," Giovanni said. "From what I understand, I was kind of the last of that bunch of 50 of us that were all released. I think I might've been the very last phone call. In fact, my bags were packed by my door to go to the airport in the morning. I was supposed to go out for TV the next day," she added, "and the thing that most people don't know is that I had just agreed to fully commit to them and go on the road full-time, which was not part of my initial deal."

Giovanni said that while it may sound ridiculous, she did feel betrayed by her release since she gave up her career to go full-time with WWE. In addition, she didn't even know at the time that the company could cut her since her three-year contract had just started. Furthermore, she admitted that the release left her feeling bitter for quite a while. She ultimately did come back in 2009 for a brief appearance at WrestleMania 25, participating in the 25-Diva Battle Royale. But, for the most part, she has stayed clear of wrestling since her WWE exit.

