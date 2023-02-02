Titus O'Neil Discusses Possible WWE Reunion With Fred Rosser, Infamous Greatest Royal Rumble Moment, & More! - Exclusive

You are synonymous with Rumbles-

Yeah.

... a little bit.

Little bit, yeah. I mean, I had the greatest Royal Rumble moment...

... ever.

... ever.

Yeah.

And I don't know if I want to preserve that and not risk doing that, not being able to not do that again.

Sure.

But at the same token, it's a great weekend. It's one of our signature premium live events, and it's going to be a really, really good show.

What's your advice to a wrestler if their entrance doesn't go right, because you had to deal with that on the fly ... What's your advice if something similar happens to a wrestler in that situation?

Just keep going. I don't know if you can keep going the way that I did in my situation, but sometimes technical things happen, whatever it may be, but it's just like life. Something happens bad to you or a bad situation coming, you just keep going, and that's me slipping underneath the ring. I could very easily have been dead and gone and not been here having this interview with you. I'm healthy. Nothing happened. My kids are happy and I'm blessed, and I'm blessed to be able to do things like this with the Special Olympics today. I'm blessed to be able to do so many things globally, not only through WWE, but also through my Family Foundation. And I tell everybody, "You're going to have falls. You're going to have things that don't go your way. Just play through it. Just keep going through it, walking through it and eventually you'll see the light at the end of the tunnel of why it's important to just keep going."