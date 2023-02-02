WWE Claims To Have 'Highest Percentage Of Non-White Fans Of Any Major Sport'

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Times published an op-ed by, of all people, former Republican Party political operative Kurt Bardella. Titled "What WWE and pro wrestling could teach struggling media companies," it's largely a generic, light pro-WWE piece about where WWE stands in the modern media landscape, but there's something in there that stands out: That, "a WWE spokesperson told me that its franchise has the highest percentage of non-white fans of any major sport."

That was a new claim and the fact that a WWE spokesperson was saying it made it particularly noteworthy. Though it's known via Nielsen demographic data reported last year by Wrestlenomics that WWE does particularly well with Black and Hispanic viewers, particularly having a much higher percentage of Black viewers than the average TV show, this was a much bigger claim than that, especially in an era where the NBA is so heavily associated with the size of its Black fan base. With Bardella not specifying where the data came from, Wrestling Inc. reached out to a WWE spokesperson, who quickly responded with some specifics.