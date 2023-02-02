Impact Wrestling Results (02/02) - The Design And Callihan Take On Alexander, Swann, Kazarian, And Uemura

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "Impact Wrestling" on February 2, 2023!

As the build to Impact No Surrender on February 24 continues, this episode will be headlined by The Design and Sami Callihan teaming up to take on Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, Frankie Kazarian, and Yuya Uemura in an eight-man tag team match. Callihan is in the midst of a multi-step process of joining The Design. He came up short in last week's Golden Six Shooter, which was ultimately won by Swann. On the other side, Alexander will team with his next challenger in Swann, a former foe in Kazarian, and an up and coming talent in Uemura.

The Bullet Club's Ace Austin and Chris Bey will clash with Kushida and Kevin Knight in standard tag team action. Both teams were victorious in recent weeks in their respective matches. Which ever team emerges with the win here may just be next in line for an Impact World Tag Team Championship match against Motor City Machine Guns.

In the Knockouts division, Gisele Shaw is set to face Savannah Evans. Both Knockouts could use a win after Shaw came up short in her Knockouts World Tag Team title match last week where she refused to tag in the legendary Tara. As for Evans, it appears she's lost her tag team partner Tasha Steelz after Steelz walked out last week.

Crazzy Steve will take on newcomer Sheldon Jean in singles competition. Steve was last seen chasing off X-Division Champion Trey Miguel, so a win here could secure him a future title shot.

Remember to refresh the page throughout the night for the latest results.