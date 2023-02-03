Piper Niven Opens Up About Battling COVID, William Regal's WWE Return, A WrestleMania Dream Match With NXT Star, & More - Exclusive

What's the pie-in-the-sky kind of bucket list match for you if you could go into Mania this year? Who's somebody you'd really like to tangle with?

I feel that me and Ms. B [points at Bianca Belair across the room] have some unfinished business. But my all time dream match for WrestleMania is me and Alba Fyre, because we have kicked it together all over the world and I feel it would be absolutely remiss if we didn't get a shot at it on WrestleMania.

Man, she is, no pun intended, she's on fire right now.

She is on fire.



She is legitimately on fire. She's setting things on fire down in "NXT" right now. That's so cool. I mean, obviously you guys came up in the UK scene together. Talk to me about, while we're talking about the UK scene, "WWE NXT UK" just went away. They're bringing back "NXT Europe." Do you have any intention on being involved with that, or just do you have any thoughts on the brand as a whole?

I would absolutely love to be involved with "NXT Europe," because I loved "NXT UK" so much and I thought it was such a great show ... I know the people that did watch it loved it, and I just wish it got more eyes on it and more love, because some of the matches, they were just some of the best matches you've ever seen. I know that every single person there poured their heart and soul into it, and it really came across in the work. I mean, really excited to see what happens with "NXT Europe," and hopefully I can be a part of that.

That'd be great. Speaking of UK talent, you guys have a legend walking around the locker room again in William Regal. What is it like for you to have Regal back in the mix, back in the WWE fold?

It's genuinely so exciting. I think he's one of the greatest wrestling minds of all time, and to be able to get to pick his brain and share in that experience and get his advice is just absolutely invaluable, it's absolutely priceless and I'm so glad that we get to interact again.