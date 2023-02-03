The Street Profits Discuss Going To WWE WrestleMania, Dominik Mysterio's Frog Splash, Possible World Title Match, & More! - Exclusive

First of all, guys, you have been yelling during every single interview you've done.

Montez Ford: Wait. Hold up. Wait a minute. Did he just say we was yelling?

You are loud.

Ford: Wait a minute. We're loud? We were yelling?

Angelo Dawkins: Sir, we were using our inside voices.

Ford: Were we yelling or were we telling the truth, huh?

Dawkins: I mean, yeah. There is a difference.

Ford: There is a difference. Were we yelling or were we telling the truth?

So you talk about telling the truth. For those that didn't hear everything you were yelling —

Ford: Tell them what we were saying. Tell them what we were saying.

I'm going to say it in a respectful tone. You guys are welcome to say it however you want to. I think that they were saying that they're going to Mania.

Ford: You dog gone right. That's what we're saying.

Dawkins: Time out, dog. I don't like the way you said that, bro. That was disrespectful.

I was just trying to say it.

Ford: He say he was going to say it in a respectful tone.

Dawkins: Yea, respectable tone.

Ford: You going to lie this early in the morning?

Dawkins: Bro?

Okay. They said they're going to Mania.

Dawkins: No. No. No. No. Sir. Sir. Sir. Sir. Sir. Sir. The way you were saying that is just disrespectful. I'm going need you to, if you going to say it —

Ford: What's your problem?

Dawkins: I'm going to need you to say it.

Ford: What's your problem?

Dawkins: I'm going to need you to say it. Do I need to show you?

Ford: You need to say it with your chest!

Dawkins: Do we need to show you how to say it?

Ford: Say it with your chest!

I think I could. If you guys could...

Ford: Do we need to show you you need to say what you mean and mean what you say at all times? Because right now you sound like you said, "Yeah, they were saying they're going to Mania."

Ford: That's how he said it, like he didn't believe it. Like there was a little doubt.

Dawkins: There was some doubt in there, sir.

Oh, no.

Dawkins: There was doubt in there, sir. You don't believe?

No.

Dawkins: You don't believe?

You two are GOATS, of course you're going to Mania. But you say it was so much pomp and circumstance. I'm not you guys.

Ford: What do you mean?

Dawkins: Hey, everybody can say it. But you got to say it with bass in your chest, you know what I'm saying?

Ford: That's right. I'm saying you got to say with conviction!

Dawkins: Reach down from your diaphragm. All right?

Ford: Deep down within!

Okay. All right.

Ford: Let it sing!

Okay.

Ford: And let freedom ring!

Dawkins: Dig deep.

Ford: Dig deep.

Dawkins: Dig deep.

Ford: Inside.

Dawkins: Dig deep.

Ford: Of your body.

Dawkins: Dig deep.

Ford: Dig deep.

Dawkins: Dig deep.

Ford: Inside.

Dawkins: Dig deep.

Ford: Of your body.

Dawkins: That's what I'm talking about. You feeling it. You feeling it. There we go.

Ford: There you go.

Dawkins: There we go. Talk to him. Let them know. Let them know. Let them know. Let them know. That's what I'm talking about Say it! Now tell him to say it! Say it!

Ford: Say it!

Dawkins: Say it! Say it! Say it! Say it!

We're going to Mania!!!!!

Dawkins: That's what I'm talking about!

Ford: That's what I'm talking about! That's what I'm talking about! That's how you say it. That's how you say it! That's how say it! From now on, that's how you say it!