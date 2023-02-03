The Street Profits Discuss Going To WWE WrestleMania, Dominik Mysterio's Frog Splash, Possible World Title Match, & More! - Exclusive
Have you seen the smoke? Because the Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins want it.
The popular WWE tag team has been combining agility and strength since 2016, when they first debuted in "WWE NXT." Since then, the pair have gone on to win WWE tag team gold, not only in "WWE NXT," but also on "WWE Raw" and "WWE Smackdown," becoming just the second team to win all three tag titles (The Revival, now known as FTR, were the first; The New Day have since become the third). This past weekend, both men made their presences known in the men's WWE Royal Rumble match, and while they were unsuccessful in coming out on top, it seems likely there will be something in the cards for them come WWE WrestleMania. After all, Ford is about to be featured in an upcoming Hulu reality series alongside his wife, "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair.
In this exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman from last Friday's WWE Royal Rumble press junket, Ford and Dawkins hype their road to WWE WrestleMania, hint at a potential program with a top WWE star, talk frog splashes, and more!
The Road To WWE WrestleMania Begins
First of all, guys, you have been yelling during every single interview you've done.
Montez Ford: Wait. Hold up. Wait a minute. Did he just say we was yelling?
You are loud.
Ford: Wait a minute. We're loud? We were yelling?
Angelo Dawkins: Sir, we were using our inside voices.
Ford: Were we yelling or were we telling the truth, huh?
Dawkins: I mean, yeah. There is a difference.
Ford: There is a difference. Were we yelling or were we telling the truth?
So you talk about telling the truth. For those that didn't hear everything you were yelling —
Ford: Tell them what we were saying. Tell them what we were saying.
I'm going to say it in a respectful tone. You guys are welcome to say it however you want to. I think that they were saying that they're going to Mania.
Ford: You dog gone right. That's what we're saying.
Dawkins: Time out, dog. I don't like the way you said that, bro. That was disrespectful.
I was just trying to say it.
Ford: He say he was going to say it in a respectful tone.
Dawkins: Yea, respectable tone.
Ford: You going to lie this early in the morning?
Dawkins: Bro?
Okay. They said they're going to Mania.
Dawkins: No. No. No. No. Sir. Sir. Sir. Sir. Sir. Sir. The way you were saying that is just disrespectful. I'm going need you to, if you going to say it —
Ford: What's your problem?
Dawkins: I'm going to need you to say it.
Ford: What's your problem?
Dawkins: I'm going to need you to say it. Do I need to show you?
Ford: You need to say it with your chest!
Dawkins: Do we need to show you how to say it?
Ford: Say it with your chest!
I think I could. If you guys could...
Ford: Do we need to show you you need to say what you mean and mean what you say at all times? Because right now you sound like you said, "Yeah, they were saying they're going to Mania."
Ford: That's how he said it, like he didn't believe it. Like there was a little doubt.
Dawkins: There was some doubt in there, sir.
Oh, no.
Dawkins: There was doubt in there, sir. You don't believe?
No.
Dawkins: You don't believe?
You two are GOATS, of course you're going to Mania. But you say it was so much pomp and circumstance. I'm not you guys.
Ford: What do you mean?
Dawkins: Hey, everybody can say it. But you got to say it with bass in your chest, you know what I'm saying?
Ford: That's right. I'm saying you got to say with conviction!
Dawkins: Reach down from your diaphragm. All right?
Ford: Deep down within!
Okay. All right.
Ford: Let it sing!
Okay.
Ford: And let freedom ring!
Dawkins: Dig deep.
Ford: Dig deep.
Dawkins: Dig deep.
Ford: Inside.
Dawkins: Dig deep.
Ford: Of your body.
Dawkins: Dig deep.
Ford: Dig deep.
Dawkins: Dig deep.
Ford: Inside.
Dawkins: Dig deep.
Ford: Of your body.
Dawkins: That's what I'm talking about. You feeling it. You feeling it. There we go.
Ford: There you go.
Dawkins: There we go. Talk to him. Let them know. Let them know. Let them know. Let them know. That's what I'm talking about Say it! Now tell him to say it! Say it!
Ford: Say it!
Dawkins: Say it! Say it! Say it! Say it!
We're going to Mania!!!!!
Dawkins: That's what I'm talking about!
Ford: That's what I'm talking about! That's what I'm talking about! That's how you say it. That's how you say it! That's how say it! From now on, that's how you say it!
The Street Profits Are Going To WWE WrestleMania
Yeah. We're going to Mania. Oh, my God. Oh, God. I'm so... Oh, my God. So I'm exhausted... And you guys have this energy all the time?
Dawkins: All the time.
Ford: Yeah.
Dawkins: Every day, every minute, every second. Every hour on the hour. No matter what we doing. Okay? Because we got Rumble on Saturday, all right? We got Rumble tomorrow, on Peacock. You at home, chilling. Watching cartoons. Chilling. Eating breakfast, spending time with your family. It's Saturday. Y'all ain't got nothing to do.
Ford: Yeah.
Dawkins: But turn on Rumble, baby. Because it's Rumble season. And you know you going to see your boys, The Street Profits. And you know when it comes down to just us two, you know what's going to happen. You know what's going to happen. Do we need to show them what's going to happen?
Man, great.
Dawkins: We going jump. We going to land. Because we top-flight athletes of the world, fam.
Ford: So we going to land.
The Street Profits Want Roman Reigns' Smoke
Okay. Montez, you look like you've got something to say my friend. Do you want to get something off your chest, right now?
Ford: The Street Profits are up and we want ... the smoke.
Dawkins: The smoke.
Okay. All right. Well, I don't know where else I can go from there. I think I got a question in at some point. But I'm really excited for you guys ... Who do you want across the ring from you at WrestleMania this year? Who do you think should get the smoke?
Ford: I'll tell you one thing. When the embrace happens and both feet land, and myself and my right-hand man, Angelo Dawkins, are the Royal Rumble winners, whoever is stepping across from us —
So wait, are you talking about a potential Roman Reigns vs. Street Profits triple threat at WrestleMania? Is that the goal?
Dawkins: That's one of them. That's one of them. But we really want...
Ford: But the odds don't look too good against him.
Dawkins: Yeah. Yeah. He'd be scared. Not even The Bloodline wants that smoke.
Ford: It's always about numbers game. What better way to have a numbers game than have The Street Profits win the Royal Rumble?
It's a very good point. Think about it.
Montez Ford: Think about it. Numbers.
Dominik Mysterio And The Frog Splash
Speaking of numbers, I did want to ask you, Montez, The Judgment Day certainly has numbers. But they also have a Frog Splash of their own. Who do you think has a better Frog?
Ford: Did he really just ask that question?
You guys are both doing the Frog Splash right now.
Ford: You really just asked that question?
What do you think of Dom's Frog Splash? You get so much height on yours.
Ford: Okay. What's, what's your point? Wait, did you hear what he just asked us? Who has the better Frog Splash? You seriously going to ask us who has the better Frog Splash?
Dawkins: Crazy question, bro.
Ford: That's a crazy question. What do you think?
I just asked the question.
Ford: Okay, we're going to ask you the questions. Who do you think has the better Frog Splash?
Obviously, it's you, Montez.
Ford: Okay, then why would you ask that question?
Well, I wanted to hear —
Ford: You knew the answer to the dog-gone question, why would you ask the question?
A lot of people have asked about you both. Not a lot of wrestlers do the same move, especially the same kind of finishing move, in WWE anymore. I was just wondering how you felt about you and Dominic both using the Frog Splash right now.
Ford: You know what? All I'm going to say is this. Mine gets the job done. Understand? Okay?
I got it.
Ford: And if he got any problems with that, you tell Calm Dom, come holler at me. He know where I be. He know where I be. He know where I be. And if it's a problem, don't go to Twitter. Come to me. Come to me. Come to me.
Bars
Well, you guys are obviously one of the most decorated GOAT tag teams of all time in WWE. How much longer do you guys see the Street Profits run going? You both have got to be itching for some singles gold and runs yourself.
Ford: Man, hold up dog. I be getting out of breath too easily. What you mean singles?
Well, I'm just saying you guys are both so talented. I didn't know if that's the thought that you've had on your mind. Maybe setting your sights on an individual piece of gold. You guys could be tag champs, IC, intercontinental, that kind of deal.
Ford: You just hear what we just talked about this whole interview? It's all about the embrace. You know that the plan is already in place.
Dawkins: Exactly.
Ford: See that rhyme? That ain't no crime. The plan is already in place.
Dawkins: Bars.
Ford: We go to the Royal Rumble.
Dawkins: Bars.
Ford: We win the Royal Rumble.
Dawkins: Bars.
Ford: The Street Profits win the Royal Rumble and there's better odds and chances against Roman Reigns.
Bars.
Ford: Think about it. Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford winning the Royal Rumble. Montez Ford getting Roman Reigns on Night One. Dawkins get Roman Reigns on Night Two.
Dawkins: Bars.
Ford: It's two separate chances. Think about it. The odds are... It's not in his favor.
Dawkins: Bars.
Ford: He can't handle both Street Profits.
Dawkins: Bars.
Ford: Come on, man.
Nah, I agree.
Dawkins: Bars.
Ford: And Roman, if you think we ain't serious ... Ain't nobody afraid of you, partner. We respect you. But you got something we want.
Dawkins: Bars.
Montez Ford: Boom.