AEW Rampage Live Coverage (02/03) - Trios Championship Match, Rush Vs. Christopher Daniels, Saraya & Toni Storm In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on February 3, 2023, coming to you from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio!

AEW World Trios Champions The Elite will be putting their titles on the line against The Firm's Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy. Page, Hardy, Kassidy, and their manager Stokely Hathaway requested the match on this past Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" while The Elite were playing basketball, and were granted the opportunity. Will The Elite be successful in their first title defense, or will new champions be crowned?

AEW World Champion MJF has offered Rush a large sum of money to take out Bryan Danielson on this upcoming Wednesday's "Dynamite" in order to prevent a 60 Minute Iron Man Match from coming into fruition at the "Revolution" pay-per-view event on March 5. However, before the La Faccion Ingobernable member competes in that match, he has a tall task ahead of him when he goes one-on-one with "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels. Will Rush be able to gain some momentum by picking up the win tonight?

Mogul Affiliates' Swerve Strickland will be returning to in-ring action, as he will go one-on-one with Brian Pillman Jr.. Swerve last competed in the ring on the January 4 episode of "Dynamite" in his home state of Washington, during which he defeated AR Fox. Additionally, Saraya and Toni Storm will be in action. Saraya and Storm turned to the dark side after attacking Willow Nightingale on the January 18 episode of "Dynamite".