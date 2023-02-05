Former WWE Star Alex Riley Set To Make NWA Debut

Former WWE star Alex Riley has largely been away from wrestling since his departure seven years ago. He recently returned to the ring in December, teaming with NWA World Heavyweight Champion Tyrus at Create A Pro's Holiday Toy Drive event. The duo were victorious over the team of Dante Drago and Jack Tomlinson. Following that return, it seems that Riley has caught the wrestling bug again.

The National Wrestling Alliance announced on Saturday that Riley (under his real name Kevin Kiley) will make his NWA debut at their Nuff Said pay-per-view to take on his friend EC3. The sold-out event will emanate from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, February 11, and will stream live on Fite TV.

This will mark Riley's first singles match since 2016 when he suffered a loss to Shinsuke Nakamura in his final "WWE NXT" appearance. Riley spent three years in WWE's developmental system before debuting on the main roster in 2010. He spent several months under the guidance of his "NXT" mentor The Miz until they were separated in 2011. Riley struggled to find success as a singles competitor for a few years, so he shifted to being a pre-show analyst and color commentator for the black and gold brand. He returned to the ring in 2015 and suffered a string of losses on "NXT" until WWE released him in May 2016.

In addition to Kiley vs. EC3, NWA Nuff Said will feature Matt Cardona challenging Tyrus for the NWA World title, plus Angelina Love vs. Kamille for the NWA World Women's Championship. Former WWE stars Chris Adonis and Trevor Murdoch will also square off in a singles match.