Swerve Strickland Feels Under Pressure To Mold AEW Star

Swerve Strickland shocked the wrestling world recently when he debuted The Mogul Affiliates faction with Parker Boudreaux and the debuting Trench. Boudreaux is well-known to fans due to the Brock Lesnar comparisons he got during his time in WWE, and Strickland told "The Wrestling Perspective Podcast" that "there's a lot of pressure" on him to get rid of that comparison, which he admitted he places on himself.

"There's a lot of people in the fanbase that's kind of doubting that because I feel like the conditioning is to doubt what's new," he said. "You want to give fans something that hasn't necessarily been done, or it's just so against the fanbase."

Strickland's partners did surprise fans as they weren't already established stars, and he admitted that he saw people wanted him to team with highflying wrestlers to compete against the likes of The Elite, but that made him decide "I'm not going to give you that then," as he wants to be different.

"I'm going to take these guys and make something that you didn't know it's what you wanted, and that's going to take time to do," he said. "Having Parker kind of slowly wipe that [Lesnar] comparison away. I don't want him to be compared to anybody, I don't want my other man to be compared to anybody either, especially since he's so new."

He doesn't believe that he or Trench can be compared to others, and he is going to "mold" Boudreax to be something completely fresh as he believes that's "how you wipe away the whole other Brock Lesnar comparisons."

