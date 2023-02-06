AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (02/06) - Blackpool Combat Club Vs. Tony Nese & Ari Daivari, Top Flight Vs. The Butcher & The Blade, Eight Woman Tag Team Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on February 6, 2023, coming to you from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio!

AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will be returning to action for the first time since successfully defending his title against Jay Lethal on the January 18 edition of "Dynamite" when he teams up with longtime allies Best Friends to take on "The Reality" Zack Clayton and Spanish Announce Project's Luther and Serpentico.

Before they team up with AR Fox to square off with The Elite for the AEW World Trios Championship on "Dynamite" this coming Wednesday, Darius and Dante Martin of Top Flight will be facing The Butcher and The Blade. Elsewhere, Powerhouse Hobbs looks to write the next chapter in The Book of Hobbs when he goes one-on-one with Corey Calhoun, and Blackpool Combat Club members Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will be going head-to-head with the recently formed team of Tony Nese and Ari Daivari.

A huge eight woman tag team match is set for tonight, as veteran Emi Sakura will be joining forces with Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Diamante to take on AEW coach Madison Rayne, Skye Blue, Queen Aminata, and Hyena Hera. Yuka Sakazaki has been picking up wins since making her return to AEW programming on the January 30 episode of "Dark: Elevation", and looks to continue to do so as she squares off with Billie Starkz.

Dark Order will also be in action when they take on Crash Jaxon, Renny D, and Matt Brannigan while Juice Robinson will be facing Jake Crist, and Jericho Appreciation Society's "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker will be squaring off with The Boys.