Top AEW Star And Others React To Cody Rhodes WWE Raw Segment

Fans and wrestlers alike are still in awe of the interaction between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes on last night's "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida.

Although the segment began with the two men showering each other with praises, it took a drastic turn when Heyman reminded Rhodes that unlike Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch who sat under the learning tree with Dusty Rhodes at WWE's Performance Center, Cody himself — the son of the late, great "American Dream" — never actually trained with his father at WWE's training facility. Heyman made things even more personal by referring to Reigns as "the son he [Dusty] always wanted."

It's no secret that Reigns and Dusty shared a close relationship, with "The Tribal Chief" recently detailing the influence that Dusty had on his early career in FCW/NXT.

"When I was making $500 a week in FCW, I cut a promo for Dusty Rhodes," Reigns recalled in the interview. "I pretty much said I was a walking $1 billion check. Everybody looked at me and went, 'what the heck is this guy talking about?' Dream knew exactly what I was and where I was headed. 10 or 11 years later, here we are."

The personal nature of the promo — especially the part where Heyman referenced Reigns' relationship with Dusty — elicited a lot of reactions on social media, with several current and former wrestlers live-tweeting their thoughts.

While AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill wrote "This is great s–t" in reaction to the promo, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray referred to the segment as "GOLD...F—ING GOLD!!"

Meanwhile, Dustin Rhodes urged his younger brother to "#KickPaulInTheBalls" and "#FinishTheStory" along with an "I love you brother!!" tweet.

Wrestling promoter and podcast host Conrad Thompson encouraged WWE to put "Put Heyman and Cody on screen every week together through Mania" as he appreciated the "Raw" segment.

While Rhodes vs. Reigns has already been announced for WrestleMania 39, WWE could pull a swerve by crowning Sami Zayn the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Elimination Chamber, where Zayn challenges Reigns for the gold.