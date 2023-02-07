NJPW's LA Dojo Opening Its Doors To More Students

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's LA Dojo yesterday announced the launch of NJPW Academy. Described as "the next step in the evolution of the LA Dojo," the Academy will offer classes on a variety of skill and experience levels for prospective wrestlers to learn from the likes of Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser and KUSHIDA.

Accepting applications starting February 6, NJPW Academy will kick into gear on March 27, as students will participate in a 12-week program with two sessions scheduled per week. Beginners — regarded as anyone with less than a year of wrestling experience — will be taught the fundamentals by DKC and Bateman, while those registered in the Advanced Course (more than one year of training) will gain from the tutelage of Rosser and KUSHIDA.

"My promise to you is that I'll give it my all to make sure you're polished, seasoned, and ready," said Rosser, "either to get looked at by NJPW, or anywhere else, or even just to continue wrestling as a hobby." KUSHIDA added, "The young guys that will come out of the Academy with their diplomas are going to be perfectly equipped, whether as a full-time Young Lion looking to make a mark in Japan, or in other promotions in America, Mexico, and Europe." Therefore, it appears there is a concerted effort to not only prepare students for a future in professional wrestling but to potentially lead to a start with NJPW pretty early on.

The LA Dojo was started in 2018 in the hopes of training prospective wrestlers for NJPW's expansion into the United States. Led by NJPW legend Katsuyori Shibata, the Dojo has followed the strict, hard-hitting training style NJPW has become known for with names such as Clark Connors, Kevin Knight, Ren Narita, and Yuya Uemura all having trained and studied in the West Coast training facility.

However, if you're interested in signing up for NJPW Academy, it will come at a cost. Tuition begins at $2200, with special seminars that may arise having an extra charge.