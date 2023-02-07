Jerry Lawler Reportedly Hospitalized Following 'Medical Episode'

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler is reportedly hospitalized in Florida. PWInsider reports that Lawler was recently staying at his condo in Florida and had been out to lunch with friends when he became ill and was rushed to the hospital. PWInsider learned of this news on Monday night but made the report public when Ricky Morton tweeted out his well wishes for Lawler by stating, "I hope my friend is going to okay. Love you, Jerry." Because a public statement has not been made by WWE or Lawler's family, the nature of his health issue has not been disclosed.

This is a developing story and will but updated when more information becomes available.