Booker T On What He'd Do If He Saw Dave Bautista

Booker T has shot down any lingering rumors that he and Dave Bautista have a long-standing beef stemming from a physical altercation they got into in WWE. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer previously opened up about the incident with Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri in 2013. The fight itself happened in 2006. Booker previously explained that it was due to "a lot of testosterone in the locker room," and that not all wrestlers get along. Booker reiterated that stance on the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, and said if they met that he'd tell Bautista he admires him as an actor.

"If I saw Bautista today, I would give him a hug and tell him how great he's doing in Hollywood," he said. "He's knocking it out. He's freakin' killing it. Booker T accused "internet journalists" of believing he has long-standing beef with Bautista, though he admitted both men haven't addressed the incident much in the media.

"It was an incident that happened between two men," Booker said. "And if you're a man, you know something about that. If you're a man who's got testosterone running through your body and you're in a testosterone-driven business, you might get in a fight with somebody. That doesn't mean you hate them. Don't mean you don't like them. It was an incident that happened." To give an example of how often scuffles happen, Booker said he and Eddie Guerrero even almost got in a fight, despite being close friends. "I don't even remember what the fight was about," he laughed, wearing Guerrero's t-shirt.

