AEW Dark Live Coverage (02/07) - Konosuke Takeshita Vs. EJ Nduka, Serpentico Vs. Blake Christian, Rush And Dalton Castle In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on February 7, 2023, coming to you from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida!

Konosuke Takeshita scored a major win this past Wednesday on "Dynamite" after defeating one-third of the reigning Ring of Honor World Trios Champions Brian Cage. Tonight, he looks to keep racking up wins when he goes one-on-one with a debuting EJ Nduka. Nduka is best known for his work in Major League Wrestling, and is a former MLW World Tag Team Champion alongside Calvin Tankman.

Dalton Castle will be returning to action tonight when he goes head-to-head with Dante Casanova. Castle hasn't been seen since he and The Boys lost the ROH World Trios titles to the aforementioned Cage and his Embassy teammates Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun at "Final Battle" in December.

The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) got the chance to face AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed on this past Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite". While they may have come up short in that match, they get the chance to redeem themselves tonight as they take on Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Perez.

After suffering defeat on last night's "Dark: Elevation" when he teamed with his Spanish Announce Project teammate Luther and "The Reality" Zack Clayton in a losing effort to AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and Best Friends, Serpentico looks to get back on his feet and pick up a win tonight over Blake Christian. Elsewhere, Mascara Dorada will battle The Trustbuster's Slim J. La Faccion Ingobernable's Rush will also be squaring off with Aiden Park while Baliyan Akki takes on Rico Gonzalez, and former Baddie Kiera Hogan faces Megan Meyers.