Dwayne Johnson Went To Great Lengths To Surprise Celebrity

Have you ever had the opportunity to meet one of your heroes? Musical artist Adele sure can count herself among you after this past weekend's Grammys. During Trevor Noah's opening monologue for the awards ceremony, he revealed his discovery that Adele was a huge fan of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and yet had never had the opportunity to meet him. This prompted Johnson to come out and surprise her while delivering a hug. In a new interview with Variety, Johnson reflected on how they planned for the moment and kept the surprise meeting under wraps.

"We were trying to figure out something to do that was going to be fun and surprise her, and we had kicked around ideas all week. The key to a surprise like that is to actually keep it a surprise. Myself and the Grammys went to great lengths to make sure that Adele was authentically surprised in the moment, and she was."

As luck would have it, it wasn't the first time Johnson and Adele would get together on the evening. Johnson would get the distinct and spontaneous honor of announcing Adele's name as the winner of the Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy. "Talk about the universe meeting our friendship halfway: I get up on stage and I open that Grammy envelope and it said 'Adele.' So that's why I was able to say, 'Get up here best friend, Adele!' It was such a special night. And she's such a special iconic brilliant inspiring artist who has inspired a generation and who will continue to inspire generations to come. I love that woman. We had a really great time tonight. I think probably the best part about it is she's just cool — and I had never met her before."

It was during a December 2021 interview where Adele first expressed her adoration for Johnson, saying she would "actually cry" if they ever crossed paths.