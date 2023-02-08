Lanny Poffo Filmed WWE Show With Hall Of Famer Shortly Before Passing

The wrestling world was saddened to hear of the passing of "The Genius" Lanny Poffo last week when "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan broke the news via Instagram. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T later spoke on his "Hall of Fame" podcast and gave his condolences to Poffo and his family. He also recounted recently being with Poffo about a month prior to his passing as they were filming for "WWE's Most Wanted Treasures" on A&E.

"He had a tight shirt on and everything like he had been working out. I was actually complimenting him on the tight shirt. He was like 'I wear these shirts to keep everything together.' He seemed perfectly fine," Booker T said. "We're just wrapping up as far as the Macho Man Randy Savage's stuff that we were looking for 'Treasures,' for Mach. Like I said he seemed perfectly fine and for me to open my phone and just looking for some stories for the show tonight and that's the first thing that popped up today I go 'Wow man. Just can't seem to catch a break with guys falling.' Seemed like we just went through this a couple weeks ago right?"

It has been a tough period for wrestlers and fans as recently they mourned the tragic loss of Ring of Honor's Jay Briscoe. Poffo was a well-known star in National Wrestling Alliance, International Championship Wrestling, and later for the former World Wrestling Federation. He was a four-time ICW U.S. Tag Team Champion and a three-time ICW Heavyweight Champion.